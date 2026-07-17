Boca Raton TLC Program turns summer into season of service for South Florida families

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Families looking for ways to give back this summer can take part in the TLC Program at B'nai Torah Congregation, where volunteers help with hands-on service projects ranging from food support and shoe donations to pantry stocking, literacy efforts and care for seniors.

The program, led by Summer Faerman, is part of B'nai Torah Congregation’s broader effort to connect people of all ages with mitzvah opportunities or meaningful good deeds.

Boca Raton volunteers give back through TLC summer service program

Organizers say the TLC Program stands for Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed and has helped make service a central part of synagogue life since 2012.

A summer of service in Boca Raton

B’nai Torah Congregation describes the TLC Program as a way for individuals and families to put Jewish values into action while helping people in need across South Florida. The congregation says the program focuses on hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and other community concerns.

Participants can volunteer in a variety of ways, including making sandwiches, serving meals, collecting and cleaning shoes, stocking Little Free Pantries, preparing backpacks for back-to-school efforts, creating Bags of Hope and helping seniors with technology.

Organizers say the projects are open to everyone in the community, not only members of B'nai Torah Congregation.

The goal is to show service as something practical, welcoming and easy to begin. Organizers plan to demonstrate volunteer projects such as wrapping presents, making flower arrangements, preparing sandwiches, collecting shoes and assembling supplies for people in need.

As summer continues, the TLC Program offers families a way to stay connected, teach children about giving back and support neighbors throughout South Florida. B'nai Torah Congregation says the program is built around the idea that small acts of service can strengthen the larger community.

More information about the TLC Program is available through B'nai Torah Congregation’'s website.

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