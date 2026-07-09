Big Easy Cafe in Jupiter helps adults with autism gain workplace experience

JUPITER, Fla. — Big Easy Cafe by Ernie Els at the Els for Autism Center of Excellence in Jupiter is helping adults with autism gain workplace experience through culinary training, customer service and community delivery programs.

The cafe serves as both a public dining space and a vocational training program for adults with autism. Participants work alongside staff members preparing meals, serving customers, packaging orders and assisting with deliveries.

According to Els for Autism, the program is designed to help participants develop transferable workplace skills, including communication, teamwork, food preparation and customer interaction.

The organization recently expanded its services by launching a public breakfast delivery program for residents in the Limestone Creek community near the Jupiter campus.

The delivery program allows participants to package orders, organize deliveries and assist with transportation logistics using a GEM delivery vehicle.

Els for Autism said adults with autism often face barriers to employment, and programs like Big Easy Cafe are intended to help participants build confidence and independence through practical job training.

Big Easy Cafe is open to the public every Friday at the Els for Autism Center of Excellence, located at 18370 Limestone Creek Road in Jupiter.

Community members can also support the program through catering orders, delivery service and online purchases of Birdie Blend coffee and granola products, according to Els for Autism.

The organization also plans to expand its culinary vocational training with a new teaching kitchen inside the Specialized Autism Friendly Recreation Complex, scheduled to open in spring 2027.

Programs focused on workforce development for adults with autism are becoming increasingly important as organizations and communities look for more inclusive employment opportunities across Palm Beach County and South Florida.

More information about Big Easy Cafe and Els for Autism is available at elsforautism.org.

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