Award‑winning journalist Soledad O’Brien coming to West Palm Beach for Clinics Can Help luncheon

Emmy award‑winning journalist Soledad O’Brien is set to headline Clinics Can Help’s Cribs for Kids Luncheon at The Ben, sharing her passion for empowering communities while helping raise funds for safe cribs for local families in need. T.A. Walker takes us behind the scenes to show how the event will make a difference right here at home.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Emmy award‑winning journalist and philanthropist Soledad O’Brien will headline the 4th Annual Cribs for Kids Luncheon at The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

O’Brien, known for her powerful storytelling and commitment to social issues, will join community leaders and supporters of Clinics Can Help, a local nonprofit that provides cribs and lifesaving medical equipment to families in need.

The luncheon will honor Michelle McGann, Dr. Faustino Gonzalez, and the Admirals Cove Foundation for their significant contributions to Palm Beach County.

Proceeds will benefit Clinics Can Help’s CRIBS Project, which ensures newborns and infants have safe places to sleep.

Tickets: $300 | Tables: $3,000

Details: clinicscanhelp.org

