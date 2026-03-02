ArtFest by the Sea returns to Jupiter with 300+ artists, coastal views

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — One of the nation’s most scenic art festivals is ready to transform the coastline of northern Palm Beach County into a mile-long gallery.

ArtFest by the Sea, now in its 36th year, will line Ocean Drive with more than 300 juried fine artists and craft artisans on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual event, presented by Howard Alan Events and the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, draws thousands of visitors for a weekend of art, food and ocean breezes. Admission is free, and guests can park for free at the Florida Power and Light lot, where complimentary trolley service will shuttle them to the festival entrance.

From oil paintings to photography to artisan greenmarket goods, every piece on display is handmade in the United States. Artists are selected through a competitive juried process to ensure high quality.

Pet-friendly and picnic-ready

Leashed pets are welcome, and visitors can enjoy a variety of food trucks and snack vendors set up along the route.

Some of this year’s featured participants include:



Sierra Bass, an oil painter exhibiting for the first time.



Bob Ross, who transforms vintage vinyl records and covers into clocks, furniture and functional art.



Brent Anderseon, a photographer and longtime participant whose coastal imagery has become a festival favorite.

If you go:

Location: 14200 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Parking: Free at FPL lot with trolley service

Dates & Times: March 7–8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Pet policy: Friendly pets welcome on a leash

For more information, visit artfestival.com or follow Howard Alan Events on Facebook and @artfestivals on Instagram.

