Annual Mardi Gras Festival at St. Clare Catholic School promises family fun

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — St. Clare Catholic School is inviting the community to let the good times roll at its annual Mardi Gras Festival, a tradition that has brought families together for more than 30 years.

The three-day event runs Jan. 16–18 at the school’s campus on 821 Prosperity Farms Road. Organizers said it will feature carnival rides, games, live entertainment and classic festival food.

Festival hours are:



Friday, Jan. 16: Noon–11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17: Noon–11 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18: 1–8 p.m.

This year’s festivities will include performances from local musicians, a ferris wheel and other rides for children of all ages, along with games and food prepared by volunteers.

Admission details, ride tickets and additional information are available here.

The St. Clare Catholic School Mardi Gras Festival is open to the public, and proceeds benefit the school’s programs and student activities.

