AKC All-Breed Dog Show-South Florida Classic Cluster coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for wagging tails, big splashes, and Best in Show moments. The South Florida Classic Cluster, one of the largest American Kennel Club (AKC) all-breed dog show events in the nation, is set for March 19–22 at the South Florida Fairgrounds’ Shiner Law Group Expo East.

This multi-day “cluster” — meaning several dog clubs hosting multiple shows over three or more days at the same venue — will feature hundreds of breeds and nearly 3,000 dogs competing for top honors. From tiny toy breeds to giant working dogs, spectators can meet breeders and exhibitors passionate about preserving and improving their breed standards.

Event Details



March 19–22, 2026 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Shiner Law Group Expo East, South Florida Fairgrounds, West Palm Beach

Admission is $10 for adults and kids are free.

Parking is $10

For safety, no non-entered dogs are allowed on site.

Featured Attractions



All-Breed Conformation Competition – Best in Show awarded daily

Dock Diving Demonstrations – Watch dogs splash and leap

Professional Grooming Competition – See fur turn into art

FAST CAT Fun Runs – Dogs sprinting at top speed

AKC Canine Good Citizen Testing

AKC Museum of the Dog Educational Exhibit

Vendor marketplace with dog-focused shopping

LaMesa RV tours

Special Events



Pee-Wee Competition (Ages under 9) – Saturday, March 21 at Noon

Junior Jubilee – Saturday evening after Best in Show

National Owner-Handled Series Competition

Best Bred-By-Exhibitor Competition

4–6 Month Beginner Puppy Competition

Junior Showmanship – All four days



Whether you’re planning to add a dog to your family, curious about different breeds, or simply looking for a unique family-friendly outing, this event offers education, entertainment, and adorable moments all in one place.

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