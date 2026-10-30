5 fun things to do for Halloween in South Florida and beyond

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Looking for something fun to do for Halloween? From serious scares and a homegrown haunted yard to kid-friendly trick-or-treating and a Halloween road trip, there are several ways to celebrate across South Florida and beyond.

Here are five Halloween experiences to consider:

1. Get your last scare at Fright Nights

West Palm Beach | Oct. 30

Friday is the final night of Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.

For people who want the full haunted-attraction experience without leaving South Florida, this is the local option on our list.

The hook: One last chance to scream.

2. Brave the Queens Lane Haunted Yard

115 Queens Lane, Royal Palm Beach | Oct. 31

You don't need a theme park to find a Halloween scare.

A Royal Palm Beach family is transforming its property into the Queens Lane Haunted Yard, a free walk-through attraction featuring more than 20 animatronics, scares around every corner and free candy.

It's a neighborhood Halloween experience that has continued to grow.

The hook: A homegrown haunt that keeps getting bigger.

3. Go old-school at Spookyville

Oct. 30-31

For families with little ghosts and goblins who aren't ready for the serious scares, Spookyville offers a more traditional Halloween experience.

The event includes safe trick-or-treating, live entertainment, food trucks and vendors in a family-friendly setting.

The hook: More treats, fewer terrifying tricks.

4. Party with Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie | Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Port St. Lucie is stretching its Halloween celebration across the weekend with trick-or-treating, live music, food trucks, a fall marketplace and entertainment at Fall Fun Fest.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring canned goods to benefit the Treasure Coast Food Bank, adding a community-service component to the Halloween festivities.

Friday's entertainment includes Street of Treats, Absolute Bon Jovi and Absolute Journey. Halloween Saturday includes Women of Country featuring Samantha Russell and Gypsy Lane.

The hook: Halloween meets a street party, with a chance to help the community.

5. Go big at Halloween Horror Nights

Orlando through Nov. 1.

If you're willing to turn Halloween into a road trip, Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is the biggest destination on our list.

The event features 10 haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment. This year's lineup includes houses inspired by "Stranger Things 5," "Sinners," "Hellraiser" and Ozzy Osbourne.

The hook: The Halloween bucket-list road trip.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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