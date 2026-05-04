211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast breaks ground on new Lantana headquarters

LANTANA, Fla. — Shining a Light on Mental Health Awareness Month, 211 Palm Beach & Treasure Coast is set to break ground on a brand-new hurricane-safe headquarters in Lantana. The 12,000-square-foot facility will replace the organization’s outdated and deteriorating office and warehouse, which the team vacated in March 2026.

The new building will provide expanded space and resources to meet the growing demand for 24-hour crisis support across a five-county area that serves 10% of Florida’s population. A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

Adding an extra spark to the celebration, a limited edition 007 San Monique Moke electric vehicle will be on display. The custom car is the centerpiece of a special raffle fundraiser, with all proceeds supporting the organization’s mission to connect residents with mental health support, crisis intervention, and essential community services. Ticket sales close just before the May 6 drawing.

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