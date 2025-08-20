Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

2 ways to see sea turtles up close at Loggerhead Marinelife Center this season

Posted

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Summer is peak sea turtle season in South Florida, and the Loggerhead Marinelife Center is offering two experiences that let you connect with these endangered creatures — while helping to protect them.

Hatchling Release – Evenings on the Beach  
From now through the end of the nesting season, the Hatchling Release program gives guests a two-hour adventure starting with an educational presentation about sea turtles and their nesting habits.

The evening ends with a walk to the shoreline at Juno Beach, where staff release hatchlings that have emerged from nests earlier that day.

There’s no guarantee of hatchlings every night — nature is unpredictable — but all proceeds support the Center’s sea turtle hospital and conservation programs.

Important notes:

  • Children must be 10 years or older.  
  • No touching turtles — only permitted staff may handle them.  
  • No flashlights or photography to protect the turtles.  
  • Wear dark clothing, bug spray, and comfortable walking shoes.  

Sunrise Nest Excavation - Mornings in Nature
If you prefer mornings, the Sunrise Nest Excavation runs August to September on Juno, Jupiter, or Tequesta beaches.

With a state research permit, trained staff dig into a recently hatched nest to gather important data — counting shells, studying unhatched eggs, and sometimes discovering hatchlings still in the sand.

What to expect:

  • A 1.5-hour program starting with a turtle talk at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.  
  • Guests join staff on the beach to watch the excavation process and learn about conservation.  
  • Photography is allowed at this event.  

Why it matters:
Both experiences allow the public to witness critical moments in a sea turtle’s life while supporting research that helps protect the species worldwide.

For tickets, schedules, and details, visit Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s website here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening