14th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride to be bigger, bolder and 'broom-ier' than ever

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Pull that pointy hat from the closet, bedazzle your broom… or better yet, slap on some spooky garland and glitter to your handlebars.

Hosted by the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, this magical morning starts at Delray Beach City Hall, then winds along Atlantic Avenue, through Pineapple Grove, and beyond on a two-mile route—escorted in style by the Delray Beach Police Department.

At precisely 8:30 a.m., about 300 witches on wheels are expected to “take flight,” creating a colorful parade that’s equal parts costume spectacle and community spirit.

But this isn’t just for thrills—proceeds directly support local programs for children and families. And the post-ride bash at Old School Square ups the fun factor with live music, food, family-friendly activities, and a cauldron’s worth of contest categories: best costume, best witch cackle, best decorated broom (bike), and best group theme.

Early-bird registration is now open and costs $75 through Oct. 15, then $100 for registration thereafter.

Can’t make the ride? You can still join the frenzy at Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub during the month of October, when the raffle bikes go on display. The pub also hosts the brew-tifully notorious Witches Brew fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where raffle winners will be drawn and the party will bubble over.

Sponsors stepping up to keep the spells strong this year include Mariner Wealth Management (Sorcerer Supreme title sponsor), Betr Project and Delray Dermatology and Cosmetic Center (Coven Commander presenting sponsors), Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (community sponsor), and Vertical Bridge (Mystic Familiar sponsor).

Organizers said the event blends “spectacle and charity” in a way only Delray can pull off. Translation? It’s part Halloween runway, part bike parade, part feel-good fundraiser. Whether you’re pedaling or posting up along the route, spectators are highly encouraged to turn out—because there will be plenty of Instagram-worthy broom squads zooming by.

For registration, raffle info, and all event details, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.