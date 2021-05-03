Boca Raton pizzeria says workers are hard to find

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The owner of a pizza restaurant in Boca Raton says business is great, but they can't find people to hire.

Lucianne Morello opened Aunt Lulu's Pizza and Kitchen after the restaurant she was working out closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was devastated," Morello said.

Morello said she took that opportunity to open her own place, and so far the community has loved their Italian food.

"I thought when I was opening, I was providing jobs," Morello said.

Now they are trying to hire people to help keep their business going.

"I get applications but then it's time to set up the interview and you don't hear back," Morello said.

I have been here almost six to seven days a week because we cant find staff," said Jorge Rivadeneira.

Rivadeneira said it's not easy working with minimal staff.

"It has been tough," Rivadeneira said.

"Fortunately for me everyone has been so great and understanding," Morello said.

Morello said so far her customers understand that a delivery or order might take longer than normal.

