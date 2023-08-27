FDACS: Potential fuel contamination detected at Port of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has identified a potential fuel contamination issue caused by human error at the Port of Tampa.

Fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, from Citgo-supplied stations at the port may be contaminated with diesel fuel.

Citgo released the following list of affected Florida gas stations:



Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

FDACS is aware that the Port of Tampa services gas stations in the greater Tampa area north of Chiefland and on Florida's west coast south of Naples. Citgo supplies gas to BJs, 7-Eleven, and unbranded stations.

The contaminated fuel can harm engines and vehicle performance. Impacted stations are stopped gas sales until clean fuel is supplied and tanks are cleaned.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer Services advises consumers that vehicles or generators may not properly function.

If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.

“FDEM is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports, and all additional stakeholders to ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel,” the release said. “At the direction of the Governor, FDEM has already waived size, weight, and hour restrictions to get resources into the state as quickly and efficiently as possible.”