Trump says midterm elections will require voter ID under new executive order

President Donald Trump wrote on social media Friday that he will soon make an "irrefutable" case to require voter identification for the 2026 midterm elections.

"I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future," he wrote. "There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!"

In a subsequent post, the president said that he would sign an executive order to implement ID requirements.

"If we can’t get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order."

The president alleged that Democrats remained opposed to voter ID requirements because they wanted to "continue to cheat in Elections." He claimed that if a Democratic administration was elected, it would add two states to the union, pack the Supreme Court with 21 justices and end the filibuster in Congress.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives again this year introduced a bill to require all voters to provide photo ID and "documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote." Experts on voting rights say such a law could indeed strengthen verification for federal voting, but may also put up new barriers that would disenfranchise citizens.

Any executive order setting federal rules on voting is likely to face swift legal challenges on constitutional grounds. Article I of the U.S. Constitution says that the states will control "Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections."

