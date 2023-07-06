Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with 5 counts of murder

The suspect in Monday's deadly shooting in Philadelphia had a first court appearance Wednesday. In the meantime, emotions are raw in the shooting's aftermath.

Five people were killed and two children were wounded when an attacker wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-15 style weapon walked the streets firing shots at anyone passing by, apparently at random.

Police believe 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Junior was the first victim. His sisters' sadness is mixed with fury. Josepine Wamah said, "I had a nervous breakdown this morning."

Her sister Jasmine interrupted with words for the shooter, saying ,"You should've shot yourself."

Josephine told her to try to calm down, saying she knows it's hard. Jasmine said, "I have nothing but anger, nothing but anger. I'm sorry. You killed the wrong person. You killed the wrong man."

Kimbrady Carriker was arraigned on five counts of murder, as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

SEE MORE: 5 dead, 2 boys hurt after gunman opens fire at random in Philadelphia

He's being held without bond. A hearing in the case is set for July 24. In a search of the suspect's home, officials say they found a 380 caliber handgun and ammunition, as well as a will dated June 23. They did not divulge what was in the will. Authorities said they also found disturbing social media posts by the suspect, and people living with him said he'd been more agitated recently.

Officials urged the public in such cases to call authorities to try to get help. And they reiterated their calls for gun control legislation.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street said, "To my colleagues across the street and in Congress who want to offer faith and prayers to the victims and families and do nothing about the problem — to you I say, your faith is dead if you will not do the work to deal with the issues."

The victims in Monday's shooting range in age from 15 to 59 years old.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com