An Outdoor Fire Pit Will Warm Up Spring And Summer Nights

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there anything cozier and more relaxing than sitting around a fire? Lighting a fire in your fireplace in fall or winter is a great way to stay warm and cozy, but once spring and summer roll around, an outdoor fire pit is a must-have addition to your backyard.

If you don’t have an outdoor fire pit due to the simple fact that it seems like a lot of work, don’t worry — you don’t have to dig a hole in your yard. While you could install an in-ground pit, you can also buy an outdoor fire pit that you can put anywhere, from a yard to a patio or deck. Not only are outdoor fire pits much easier to set up, but you also don’t need very much space. So have no fear if you don’t have a large yard or giant deck.

Outdoor fire pits can help keep you warm during colder nights, add to a cozy atmosphere and even be used for cooking dinner — from hot dogs to foil packets full of meat or veggies and, of course, s’mores. They’re also a good way to keep mosquitoes away during outdoor gatherings, because bugs tend to avoid the smoke.

Outdoor fire pits also aren’t as expensive as you may think, with many priced under $100 and some that are even less than $50.

Take a look at some of the highest-rated outdoor fire pits for sale online now for cozy spring and summer nights:

This Bonfire Stainless Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit from Wayfair measures 14 inches in width by 19.5 inches in height. Regularly at $350, it is currently 26% off, priced at $260.

The stainless steel bonfire pit uses a double wall that creates clean gasification and secondary combustion, which allows fuel to burn more completely and with less smoke. To use, simply put wood inside the pit, then light it with a match or lighter.

The fire pit can be placed anywhere outdoors, but if you’re using it on a wooden deck, be sure to put it on a heat-resistant barrier. To clean, simply wipe it with a dry cloth and be sure to store in a cool and dry location so it doesn’t get rained or snowed on.

This fire pit has more than 3,700 reviews and a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with over 3,450 customers giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers call the pit the “best purchase ever,” say it works exceptionally well and does not blow smoke in their faces like a traditional fire pit would.

“We are so very happy with our Solo Stove! No more lighting a fire and smelling like it for hours,” wrote one reviewer, who gave the pit 5 stars. “The fire (is) so pure and beautiful; you could sit and stare at it for hours. As long as your wood is dry, there truly is no smoke. It is easy to clean and store with the cover. We received ours with a small dent in the side and Wayfair was wonderful. Quick and easy to work with.”

Regularly priced at $300, this Best Choice Products 28-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table on Amazon is currently on sale for $200, a savings of $100.

Available in brown or gray, this fire pit uses a 20-pound propane tank and creates fully adjustable heat over a removable bed of glass beads. The gas tank holder is attached via a magnetic side door, so you can quickly change the tank, but it is concealed when in use. Made of weather-resistant wicker woven over a steel frame, it comes with a durable fabric cover. You can also cover the pit with the removable lid to create a small table if you’re not in need of a fire.

With more than 1,400 reviews, the propane fire pit has 4.6 out of 5 stars. About 76% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to assemble and that it has a great heat output. It’s clearly a great addition to your patio!

Need an option under $100? This Tranquility Tabletop Fireplace from Wayfair is currently on sale for $92. Made of 16-gauge steel, the tabletop fire pit is designed to be portable so you can use it at home for parties or take it with you for camping or tailgating.

No tools are required for assembly and it uses manufactured fire logs, so you don’t have to worry about chopping up wood or bringing it with you if you’re taking the pit somewhere other than your backyard. The pit’s side panels feature a design that is both attractive and functional, as it helps disperse heat and provide protection from sparks.

The fire pit has more than 200 reviews, with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to use, convenient and adds tranquility to the space. They also note that the small size makes it great for placing on tables.

For a lower-priced option, this Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table regularly costs $140 on Amazon, but is currently on sale for $80. Made of steel, the 32-inch fire pit features a mesh lid to prevent embers from blowing around. It also comes with a log grate, poker and waterproof cover, which helps prevents rust when it gets rained on.

When not in use as a fire pit, you can put a cooking grate (not included) over the flames or fill it with ice and drinks. It is large enough to grill multiple meats and vegetables or hold canned drinks or bottles of wine.

The pit has more than 3,500 reviews and a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. More than 70% of customers give the pit a full 5-star rating, saying it is easy to assemble and perfect for using either as a pit for bonfires or as a grill for cooking food.

The cheapest option on this list, this Singlyfire Outdoor Wood Burning Bonfire Pit is only $45 on Amazon. You can save an additional 10% when clipping a coupon before adding it to your cart.

The product can be used as a fire pit, grill or bonfire pit. The 22-inch fire pit fits in your backyard or you can take it camping, to the beach or on an RV trip. It is easy to put together, as you simply attach the legs and outer rim. The 22-inch pit comes with a fire poker, mesh spark screen and log grate.

With more than 1,500 reviews, the pit has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s great for a little fire, easy to assemble and move and comes at a great price.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.