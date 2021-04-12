Watch
West Palm Beach restaurant reopens year after pandemic began

Owner hopeful customers will return after closure
The Hideout Kitchen and Cafe reopened in downtown West Palm Beach on April 12, 2021, after being closed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hideout Kitchen and Cafe in downtown West Palm Beach reopens after being closed for a year, April 12, 2021
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 14:54:44-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than a year after it was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, a downtown West Palm Beach restaurant is back open for business.

Located along Olive Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach, Monday was a big day for the Hideout Kitchen and Cafe.

When owner Petro Bikos opened the doors to his breakfast and lunch place, he admitted it was more than a little stressful.

"Definitely anxious, excited and nervous. I couldn't sleep last night, just wondering how the day would go," Bikos said.

During the year it was closed, he said it was an opportunity to renovate the place.

An estimated 110,000 restaurants across the country have closed permanently since the pandemic began, but Bikos is happy to be serving customers again.

"Hopefully all (the customers) we had pre-COVID, and the following we had here before starts to come back, so that's what we're hoping for," Bikos said.

His customers mostly come from the surrounding government buildings, including the courthouse and county administration.

Marisol Alers works in a law office a few blocks away from the restaurant.

"We missed him when the pandemic happened, and they had to close down. It was very devastating," Alers said.

Being closed for a year is something most restaurants could not recover from, but the owner believes it's now a step toward getting back to normal.

