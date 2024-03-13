Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer, had double mastectomy

Actor Olivia Munn shared on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 43-year-old revealed that despite a negative genetic test result two months prior, she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a biopsy.

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” Munn said.

Munn, known for her roles in "The Newsroom" and "X-Men: Apocalypse," says that in February 2023, she underwent a genetic test for 90 cancer genes, including BRCA, which increases breast or ovarian cancer risk. Both she and her sister tested negative. Despite this, she was diagnosed with breast cancer after an MRI and a biopsy two months later.

“I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year — at my next scheduled mammogram — except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life,” Munn said. “Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer.”

Munn disclosed that she underwent a double mastectomy just 30 days after her biopsy and hopes that sharing her story “will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

"I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she said.

