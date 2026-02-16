Robert Duvall, acclaimed Oscar-winning actor, dies at 95

Legendary actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95, his wife revealed on Facebook.

Luciana Duvall said her husband died "peacefully at home" on Sunday.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she said. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

Duvall won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of a washed-up country singer in the 1983 film "Tender Mercies."

He was also widely known for his roles in "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now" and the television miniseries "Lonesome Dove."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.