With cases rising, UK marks 2 years since 1st virus lockdown

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital, in North London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Dick said Scotland Yard is now investigating “a number of events” at Downing Street. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP, File)
LONDON (AP) — Britain is pausing to remember thousands of lives lost to the coronavirus, two years to the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged the country into lockdown with the command: “You must stay at home.”

Offices, schools, restaurants, shops and playgrounds were shut under a strict lockdown imposed on March 23, 2020.

It lasted for about three months.

Members of bereaved families tied yellow ribbons to Westminster Bridge beside Parliament on Wednesday, and a minute’s silence was held at noon.

The prime minister said “those lost to COVID will never be out of our hearts and minds, and today we reflect as a nation.”

A public inquiry into his government’s handling of the pandemic is due to begin within weeks.

