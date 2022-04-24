Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron

Watch
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 24, 2022
PARIS (AP) — French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The French presidential race overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory.

The margin is expected to be much smaller this time: Polling agencies projected that Macron will win at least 57% of the vote, with Le Pen getting over 41.5%.

Macron still faces a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

