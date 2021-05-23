Watch
Mount Etna erupts overnight in Italy

Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, sent lava rocks flying into the air overnight between Saturday and Sunday morning.
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 23, 2021
According to a statement by Italy's institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the explosions were coming from the southeast crater.

Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.

