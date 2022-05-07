Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead

Watch
Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital are desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people.
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 07, 2022
HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital are desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people.

They checked the morgue and hospitals, and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga.

A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel.

The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening.

The Cubadebate news site reported that Havana officials put the death toll at 26 Saturday.

