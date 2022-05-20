Watch
Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek campus, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 20, 2022
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden says a South Korean computer chip factory that is the model for a similar plant in Texas can help deepen ties with the Indo Pacific.

He says that will help fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies.

Biden spoke Friday as he opened his first trip to Asia as president by touring a Samsung computer chip factory.

Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods.

The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.

