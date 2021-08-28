Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Baby girl born on Afghan evacuee flight to UK

items.[0].image.alt
Sharron Flyod/AP
FILE - In the file photo dated Monday Aug. 16, 2021, provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and various British Nationals, arriving from Kabul at RAF Brize Norton in England, early. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats and vulnerable people from Kabul. Britain’s defence chief Ben Wallace on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, is promising to investigate a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff and job applicants left behind at the abandoned U.K. embassy in Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP, FILE)
Britain Afghanistan Documents
Posted at 1:09 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 13:09:50-04

ISTANBUL - Turkish media says an evacuation flight from Afghanistan has landed in the U.K. with an extra passenger -- after cabin crew delivered a baby girl mid-air.

When the traditional cry of "Is there a doctor on the flight?" went unanswered on Saturday, Turkish Airlines staff helped 26-year-old Afghan Soman Noori give birth at 30,000 feet, Demiroren News Agency said.

Soman and her husband had been evacuated from Kabul to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where they caught a flight to Birmingham.

Shortly after the plane took off on Friday night, Soman's labor pains started and crew members stepped in to deliver the couple's third child.

The flight landed in Kuwait as a precautionary measure and mother and baby were deemed healthy enough to carry on to the U.K.

The baby girl was named Havva, which translates as Eve in English.

------

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)