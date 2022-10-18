Watch Now
13 killed after Russian warplane crashes near apartment building

In this handout photo released by Kooperativ Telegram Channel, flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Russian military says one of its warplanes has crashed near an apartment building in Yeysk, a port city on the Sea of Azov, after experiencing engine failure on takeoff. Authorities said 13 people died, and 19 were hospitalized with injuries. One of the pilots, right, descends on a parachute. (Kooperativ Telegram Channel via AP)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 18, 2022
MOSCOW (AP) — Thirteen people died after a Russian warplane crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov.

Three of those who died Monday had jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.

The Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission.

The fire was caused when tons of fuel exploded on impact.

The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely.

After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 13 people died, and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

Three children were among the dead, authorities said.

More than 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was made aware of the incident and had ministers of health and emergencies, along with the local governor, go to the site, the Kremlin said.

Monday's accident is the 10th reported non-combat crash involving a Russian warplane since the country invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

