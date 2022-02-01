Women's Hockey: USA vs. Canada Live Blog

Editor's note: The U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams met for a highly-anticipated preliminary contest at the 2022 Winter Olympics Monday night, and it's possible their tilt could be a tune-up for the upcoming women's gold medal game. To relive the action between the U.S. and Canada, check out our live blog of the clash below, or click here for a full game recap.

THIRD PERIOD

1:21 - Another extended period of offensive zone time for the U.S. but Desbiens isn't really tested. Canada is blocking a good number of shots and clogging lanes in order to keep the U.S. from creating Grade A chances. Canada holds a 4-2 lead.

4:03 - Abby Roque's shot from the point is deflected in front by Alex Carpenter, but it's an easy catch for Desbiens.

5:00 - More shots on goal by the U.S. but they fail to really test Desbiens to try and get back into this game. They lead in the shot count 40-22.

9:55 - The U.S. continues trying to push for a third goal but chances are either being blocked in front or being prevented by a tenacious Canadian defense. Time is running out for the Americans as they trail by two.

12:00 - A fifth power play chance of the game fails to produce a goal for the U.S. Shots either did not get through on net or were swallowed up easy by Desbiens. Puck movement around the Canada zone did not help create real quality chances. It also didn't help the Canadians blocked six shots on that power play. The U.S. is now 1-for-5 with the advantage.

17:23 - A power play for the U.S. and Maddie Rooney is on the bench for an extra skater. Canada still leads 4-2.

19:34 - Canada blocked nine shots on third period U.S. power plays. When the U.S. tried to press to cut the lead, the shooting lanes were clogged up.

20:00 - FINAL. CANADA 4, U.S. 2. This is the third straight Olympics the Canadians have beaten the U.S. in the preliminary round. Canada finishes atop Group A with a 4-0-0-0 record and the U.S. take second in the group with three wins in four games. Barring an upset, these two super powers should meet in the gold medal game on Wed. Feb. 16.

SECOND PERIOD

1:50 - Second period is under way with the U.S. holding possession in the Canadian zone. Canada leads 1-0 on a goal by Brianne Jenner.

2:40 - Rebecca Johnston almost gets in on a breakaway after the puck was flipped out of the Canada zone but it's just a little too far out of her reach.

5:18 - Another power play chance for the U.S. and another missed opportunity to get on the scoreboard. Alex Carpenter had a glorious chance but her shot went wide of Desbiens' net.

9:17 - GOAL! U.S. 1-1. More sustained possession by the U.S. in the Canadian zone finally pays off. Dani Cameranesi. Kelly Pannek centered a pass out front and Cameranesi's first attempt was blocked, but her follow up chance found the wide-open cage to tie the game.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1490916970929266690

11:34 - GOAL! U.S. 2-1. The Americans finally cash in on the power play thanks to Alex Carpenter. A breakout started by Jincy Dunne ended with a lost Canadian team in their own defensive zone. Amanda Kessel dropped a beautiful pass to Carpenter, who then backhanded a shot past Desbiens to take the lead.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/OnHerTurf/status/1490917793314877443

12:00 - GOAL! CANADA 2-2. Well, that didn't last long. A sloppy zone exit by the U.S. led to a turnover in their own zone. Sarah Nurse picked up a loose puck, and delivered a great spinning pass to Brianne Jenner for her second of the game.

13:40 - Some quick-fire action. The U.S scored a pair of goals in a span of 2:18 and then Canada answered 26 seconds. Just what you'd expect from this matchup.

14:45 - GOAL! CANADA 3-2. Jamie Lee Rattray gives Canada the lead back. Some cycling behind the U.S. net ends with Natalie Spooner's wraparound attempt squirting out in front. There, it was Rattray to put the puck home.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/OnHerTurf/status/1490919357786083328

17:25 - PENALTY SHOT, CANADA! Marie-Philip Poulin, whose been a nightmare in the past for the U.S. broke free through the neutral zone and draws the call.

17:25 - GOAL! CANADA 4-2. Poulin goes wide to her left and cuts across the ice before going back to her forehand to beat Rooney for double the lead for Canada. That's her second of the tournament. Canada now has three goals on their last four shots.

20:00 - The period began with Canada leading 1-0. It ends after five goals and Canada owning a 4-2 lead with 2-0 minutes left to play. Reminder: The winner of this game will be the top team in Group A and face the third seed from Group B in the quarterfinals later this week.

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - And we’re off! The puck has dropped on this big matchup featuring the top 11 scorers in the tournament. Canada has eight of the top point-getters led by Natalie Spooner’s 10 points and Sarah Nurse’s seven. Savannah Harmon, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel follow them for the U.S. with five points each.

Sarah Fillier leads all players at the Olympics with five goals.

It'll be Maddie Rooney in goal for the Americans while Ann-Renée Desbiens gets the start for Canada.

1:13 - A communication miscue between Rooney and Megan Keller nearly leads to an opening goal for Canada. Spooner picked up the unattended puck and almost pulled off a wrap-around to take a 1-0 lead.

7:55 - The teams have been exchanging possession through the first part of the opening period. It's been a fast pace so far, as you'd expect from these rivals. The U.S. owns an 8-2 advantage in shots.

This is what it's all about -- setting an example for the next generation

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1490901884311420930

10:15 - Some good cycling by the U.S. leads to a great chance from Abbey Murphy with her shot going off the post and then off Desbiens, but no goal for the U.S. The Americans have taken the last seven shots on goal in the game.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCSportsHockey/status/1490905198834892802

12:03 - It's been all U.S. since the early minutes of the first period. The advantage in shots has been followed up by plenty of continued possession for the defending gold medalists. That is helping lead to follow-up chances in hopes of breaking the 0-0 deadlock.

14:10 - GOAL! CANADA 1-0. Brianne Jenner beats Rooney to give Canada 1-0 lead with a power play goal. After working the puck down low, a tic-tac-toe play from Marie-Philip Poulin to Sarah Fillier ends with Jenner putting it behind Rooney.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1490906938493878280

20:00 - Canada took back the momentum after their goal and added to their shot total, but still trail 16-5. They do have the main advantage and that is the 1-0 lead after one period of play.

Pregame

Welcome to the much-anticipated Group A women’s matchup between the U.S. and Canada. This game will determine the winner of the group and who takes the top seed heading into the quarterfinals.

Canada and the U.S. are currently tied on 9 points with the Canadians getting the edge on goal difference (+26)

All five teams from Group A advance, while the top three from Group B will move on. The top team in Group A will take on the third-seeded team from Group B, while the second seed in Group A will face the second seed in Group B.

The quarterfinals will take place Feb. 10-11-12.

This game can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and it is televised nationally on USA Network with a re-air set for Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. ET.