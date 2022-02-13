What to watch at the Olympics after Super Bowl LVI on NBC

Monobob finals and figure skating free dance

The average Super Bowl runs three-and-a-half hours, meaning the millions upon millions of people watching on NBC will be released back into the world of the Olympics sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. ET, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

That's darn near perfect timing to stay with your local NBC affiliate -- feel free to have Peacock cued up -- for figure skating's free dance (final group starts at 10:50 p.m. ET) as well as the final of the women's monobob, which will see Elana Meyers-Taylor try to move from fourth place to first, the spot currently held by Canadian medalist turned Team USA bobsledder Kaillie Humphreys (10:45 p.m. ET start time).

The ruthless Canadian women's hockey team has a 11:10pm ET semifinal puck drop with Switzerland. Open up another browser to see Mikaela Shiffrin and her peers get in another day of downhill training.

SEE MORE: Day 9: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

After Midnight ET: Curling, women's aerials, more

Ring in Valentine's Day with men's snowboarding, as big air qualifying starts at 12:30 a.m. ET Monday on USA Network, while a quartet of men's curling round-robin games begin on Peacock at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Four Americans will take part in aerials qualifying from Genting Snow Park at 2 a.m. ET when Ashley Caldwell, Winter Vinecki, Megan Nick, and Kalia Kuhn hit the snow.

The wee hours then see Team USA's women's curling in round-robin action against South Korea, men's team large hill ski jumping, and the women's aerials finals before bobsled, more curling, and Team USA's women's hockey team's semifinal with Finland at 8:10 a.m. ET.