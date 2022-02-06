What to watch in final round robin games of mixed doubles curling

Three teams have clinched spots in the semifinals of the mixed doubles curling tournament with one session of games remaining.

Unbeaten Italy (8-0) is guaranteed the No. 1 seed when the tournament is cut to four on Monday. The Italian duo of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have run through every team competing in the Olympics, despite coming in as the fifth ranked team in the world based on the most recent World Championship.

Italy will finish round robin play against Canada, a team that needs a win to move on.

The Canadian duo of Rachel Homan and John Morris fell in an upset to Australia in Session 12 Sunday, setting up a must-win scenario for the defending Olympic gold medalists.

If Canada (5-3) defeats Italy, they'll take the No. 3 seed in the semifinals. If they lose, they'll head home and Sweden will be the fourth team in the semifinals by virtue of having defeated Canada earlier in the Games.

Sweden (5-4) has already played all nine of their round robin games.

Great Britain and Norway have also qualified for the semifinals, regardless of how they finish round robin play on Sunday night.

Great Britain (5-3) will take on the United States in their final game. With prior wins over Canada and Norway, if GBR defeats the U.S. they'll be the No. 2 seed.

Norway (5-3) will finish their round robin slate against against Switzerland.

All four Session 13 games will be played at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Team USA was eliminated from semifinal contention with a loss to Switzerland Sunday.

