WATCH: Skateboarder Kieran Woolley takes out cameraman during run

Olympic athletes are known for doing anything and everything it takes to get the job done. Evidently, Olympic TV camera operators are no different.

At the end of first run of the men's park skateboarding competition in Tokyo, Australian skater Kieran Woolley collided with a cameraman who was filming his performance. Woolley slid off a rail and skated almost directly into the cameraman, who fell flat on his back but managed to keep his large camera in one piece.

Not only that, but the camera was confirmed to still be in working condition after the collision, as the cameraman — like a champ — shot the rest of Woolley's run from ground. The pair gave each other a fist bump and a thumbs up before finishing out the task at hand.

Woolley, 17, ended up scoring an 82.69 on the run, enough to qualify him in the No. 2 spot for the final. He finished fourth in the medal event while Australian teammate Keegan Palmer, 18, claimed the gold.