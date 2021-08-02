Watch the best of Simone Biles before she competes on beam at the Tokyo Olympics

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is set to return to competition on Tuesday after withdrawing from the final three rotations of the team finals and four individual finals to focus on her mental health.

Biles said she was dealing with a case of the "twisties," a potentially dangerous condition in which gymnasts feel a disconnect between their mind and body while twisting through the air. USA Gymnastics maintained that Biles was being evaluated daily to assess the possibility of returning to competition, and lo and behold, announced on Monday that the GOAT would come back for the beam final.

The routine could potentially be the last of the 24-year-old Biles' Olympic career. She has previously said that Tokyo would be her last Games, but in April, hinted that she could consider a specialist role for Paris 2024.

Below, we've compiled some of the top moments of Biles' illustrious career to help get you excited for tomorrow's main event, as if you weren't already.

Rio 2016

While Simone Biles had already made a name for herself, the Rio Olympics Games were truly her coming out party.

During qualifications, she helped carry Team USA to the top spot and individually qualified first on four of the five apparatuses. She won her first Olympic gold in the team final, where she was the only U.S. woman to compete on all four apparatuses.

In the individual all-around, Biles went 1-2 with teammate Aly Raisman. They marked the second American duo to win gold and silver in the event after Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson did so in 2008.

Biles went on to win gold on vault and on floor, and take third on beam. Her four golds are the American record for women's gymnastics at one Olympics.

Biles was chosen to be Team USA's flag bearer in the Closing Ceremony, making her the first female American gymnast to do so.

2019 Worlds

At the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Biles added two new eponymous skills to her list.

The first was the "Biles" dismount on beam (which she is not expected to do in her return Tuesday), the second the "Biles II" on floor. She already had the "Biles" on vault and the "Biles" on floor.

U.S. Classic, Nationals & Olympic Trials

After taking more than 18 months off of competition after Worlds, Biles returned in style at the 2021 U.S. Classic.

There, she became the first woman to attempt (or land) the highly difficult Yurchenko double pike vault in competition, nearly breaking the internet in the process. She cruised to the all-around win at that meet, and then to her record seventh consecutive all-around national title.

At Olympic Trials, Biles had a couple shaky routines, but still easily took the first automatic spot for the Tokyo Olympic team. Among her best routines was an absolutely electric floor performance.

