In The Village: Snowboarder Louie Vito with Elizabeth Beisel

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Louie Vito hugs Chloe Kim after the final round of the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2017 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe during The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain on December 16, 2016 in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 11:05:15-05

Wonder how things are going inside of the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Halfpipe Snowboarder Louie Vito joins us as our first guest from inside the athlete villages in Beijing.

In his second games with as many teams, Vito discusses traveling Italian-style, being the old guys with Shaun White, and why his Opening Ceremony experiences are just as meaningful 12 years apart.

Follow In The Village on Amazon Music for an inside look at the athlete life in Beijing, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.

You can find new episodes of In The Village on Amazon.

