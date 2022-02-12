In The Village: Quad King Nathan Chen joins Elizabeth Beisel

Winner Winner, Nathan Chen's Chicken Dinner

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

And it's the man of the ... hour? Games? History of figure skating?

Yes, maybe we're getting hyped for Team USA hero NATHAN CHEN !!

Chen has secured his Olympic gold. The newly crowned king of figure skating, courtesy of a 7:15 pm bedtime, tells us about his performance and how he pigged out on KFC, Pizza Hut, and ice cream to celebrate.

Listen to the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts and explore athlete life at the Olympics. And be sure to watch all the Winter Games unfold on the networks of NBC.