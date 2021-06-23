Campbell-Brown, who led Jamaica’s sprint revival, retires
USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; Veronica Campbell-Brown (JAM) celebrates after winning the womens 200m in 21.74 at National Stadium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:00:24-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Lunchtime Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.