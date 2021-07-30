Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

USWNT outlasts Netherlands in penalty shootout for Olympic semifinal berth

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe scored the clinching penalty kick as the United States women's national team outlasted the Netherlands for a spot in the Olympic women's soccer semifinals.
USWNT outlasts Netherlands in penalty shootout for Olympic semifinal berth
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:28:04-04

Facing the threat of a second consecutive quarterfinal exit at an Olympic Games on penalty kicks, the United States women's national team executed a near-flawless shootout to shake off a worthy Dutch side and reach the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. scored on all four of its kicks from the spot as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher delivered two key saves to prevail in the shootout, 4-2. Megan Rapinoe buried the deciding penalty into the top corner to send the U.S. through.

The rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final required extra time after a thrilling 90 minutes which ended 2-2.

The Americans matched a brace by Dutch star Vivianne Miedema with goals from Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams. Williams, who assisted Mewis' goal before scoring herself, rewarded USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski's decision to give Williams the surprise start over Christen Press on the right wing. 

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of early July 29, 2021