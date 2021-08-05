Watch
USA's Cory Juneau among eight to qualify for men's skateboard park final

Posted at 9:09 PM, Aug 04, 2021
RESULTS

The preliminary round of the men's skateboarding park competition at the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up Thursday, with American 21-year-old San Diego native Cory Juneau among eight skaters moving on and securing the right to skate for the event's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Juneau, a bronze medalist the the 2017 X Games, qualified eighth.

The top qualifier was Brazil's Luiz Francisco, a 21-year-old who won silver at the 2019 World Skate Championships.

The men's final is set to take place at 11:30 p.m. ET. (LIVE STREAM)

