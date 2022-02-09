USA's Colby Stevenson struts style for ski big air silver behind Ruud of Norway

New Hampshire-born freeskier Colby Stevenson captured big air silver Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Games amidst a magnificent showing from Birk Ruud of Norway, winner of the event's first Olympic gold.

Stevenson, who historically has had more success in slopestyle, washed out on the landing of his opening-run nosebutter triple cork 1620 attempt. But the 24-year-old fought back to stomp the same trick on Run 2 for a 91.75, then landed a huge switch double 1800 with massive air for a 91.25 to total 183.00.

RESULTS

Top qualifier Ruud didn't hold back on Run 1 and put down a smooth switch triple cork 1980 for 95.75. He followed up with a double bio 1800 with mute grab on his second run for a 92.00, and his combined score of 187.75 ultimately held up for the title.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut took bronze in his third Games appearance, while Stevenson's teammates Alex Hall – the event's reigning X Games champion – and Mac Forehand placed a respective eighth and 11th. Hall landed a double cork 1980 with this signature Buick grab on Run 2 but couldn't stick a 2160 attempt on Run 3.

