USA's Adeline Gray falls to Aline Rotter-Focken, takes silver

American wrestler Adeline Gray has finally earned an Olympic medal, but it's not the gold that she's been aiming for.

Gray was defeated by Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken Tuesday morning in the women's freestyle 76 kg final. The Denver native fell behind 7-0 in the second period of the bout after Rotter-Focken forced her to the mat on multiple failed takedown attempts. Gray did manage to register three points before the clock struck zero, but Rotter-Focken largely controlled the majority of the bout.

Gray is a five-time world champion and a two-time gold medalist at the Pan American Championships. The 30-year-old was the favorite to take the gold heading into Olympic play, but Rotter-Focken was simply unbeatable once competition began.

With her silver medal secured, Gray became the first American wrestler to medal in Tokyo. Tamyra Mensah-Stock also advanced to the final of her weight class and is set to join Gray on the list of U.S. medalists.