U.S. women survive French challenge to reach 3x3 final

The U.S. women advanced to the final in the first 3x3 basketball competition in Olympic history with a scrappy 18-16 win over France on Wednesday.

France used its quickness and a dazzling array of layups to forge a 16-16 tie heading into the last minute. The U.S. then benefited from a questionable call, as officials checked a replay off a French challenge after a ball went out of play. Replays shown on the TV feed showed the ball glancing off the fingers of U.S. player Kelsey Plum, but possession was awarded to the Americans.

Allisha Gray and Stefanie Dolson grabbed vital rebounds in between free throws by Gray and Plum to clinch the win from there.

The U.S. will face the winner of the ROC-China game in the final at 8:55 a.m. ET.