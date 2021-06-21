U.S. Track & Field Trials Day 4: Live updates, results, highlights

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Monday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock) and from 8-9 p.m. ET on NBC. Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org.

SEE MORE: U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: How to watch

Men's Pole Vault - Final (6:30 p.m. ET)

1. Chris Nilsen 5.90 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Sam Kendricks 5.85 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. KC Lightfoot 5.85 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Matt Ludwig 5.80

5. Jacob Wooten 5.80

6. Andrew Irwin 5.75

7. Scott Houston 5.75

8. Keaton Daniel 5.70

8. Branson Ellis 5.70

10. Kyle Pater 5.70

11. Carson Waters 5.70

12. Austin Miller 5.60

Men's Javelin - Final (7:15 p.m. ET)

1. Curtis Thompson 82.78

2. Michael Shuey 79.24

3. Riley Dolezal 77.07

4. Marc Anthony Minichello 76.73

5. Denham Patricelli 76.63

6. Capers Williamson 75.32

7. Samuel Hardin 73.88

8. Tzuriel Pedigo 70.37

9. Zach Holland 67.55

10. Ethan Shalaway 66.86

11. August Cook 66.81

12. Brett Thompson 64.07

*no athlete entered with or threw at Trials the 85.00m standard

Men's Steeplechase - 1st Round (7:29 p.m. ET)

Advancing to Friday's final…

1. Isaac Updike 8:2101

2. Hillary Bor 8:21.09

3. Daniel Michalski 8:22.03

4. Alec Basten 8:22.22

5. Travis Mahoney 8:24.05

6. Donn Cabral 8:24.14

7. Duncan Hamilton 8:25.70

8. Anthony Rotich 8:25.74

9. Sean McGorty 8:25.95

10. Benard Keter 8:29.04

11. Mason Ferlic 8:30.78

12. Obsa Ali 8:31.54

13. Brian Barraza 8:31.96

14. Jackson Mestler 8:33.09

Men's Triple Jump - Final (7:40 p.m. ET)

1. Will Claye 17.21 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Donald Scott 17.18 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Chris Benard 17.01 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Chris Carter 16.82

5. Timothy White 16.59

6. Alphonso Jordan 16.56

7. Isaiah Griffith 16.48

8. Sean Dixon-Bodie 16.29

9. Christian Edwards 16.17

10. Anthony Applequist 15.68

11. Jah-Jah Strange 15.36

12. Keyshawn King 15.29

Women's 1500m - Final (8:05 p.m. ET)

1. Elle Purrier St. Pierre 3:58.03 (Meet Record) - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Cory McGee 4:00.67 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Heather MacLean 4:02.09 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Shannon Osika 4:02.18

5. Helen Schlachtenhaufen 4:04.41

6. Julia Heymach 4:04.84

7. Grace Barnett 4:05.05

8. Dani Aragon 4:05.09

9. Dani Jones 4:06.46

10. Jenny Simpson 4:07.76

11. Rebecca Mehra 4:08.47

12. Sinclaire Johnson 4:08.81

13 Nikki Hiltz 4:10.60

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Purrier wins 1500m in meet-record, qualifies

Men's 800m - Final (8:28 p.m. ET)

1. Clayton Murphy 1:43.17 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Isaiah Jewett 1:43.85 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Bryce Hoppel 1:44.14 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Isaiah Harris 1:44.58

5. Brannon Kidder 1:45.08

6. Samuel Voelz 1:45.54

7. Daniel Nixon 1:45.56

8. Donavan Brazier 1:47.88

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Murphy first, Brazier last in 800m final upset

Women's 5000m - Final (8:40 p.m. ET)

1. Elise Cranny 15:27.81 - *Olympic qualifier*

2. Karissa Schweizer 15:28.11 - *Olympic qualifier*

3. Rachel Schneider 15:29.56 - *Olympic qualifier*

4. Abbey Cooper 15:31.05

5. Allie Buchalski 15:47.52

6. Elly Henes 15:47.73

7. Lauren Paquette 15:48.10

8. Josette Norris 15:48.70

9. Gwen Jorgensen 15:50.62

10. Carrie Verdon 15:54.04

11. Taylor Werner 15:56.83

12. Maddie Alm 15:58.40

13. Vanessa Fraser 16:02.92

14. Millie Paladino 16:06.52

15. Erika Kemp 16:22.27

SEE MORE: U.S. Trials: Elise Cranny wins 5000m, qualifies for Tokyo

Day 4 Preview

Two-time reigning world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks enters Monday's U.S. Trials final (6:30 p.m. ET) as the No. 2 American this year behind Chris Nilsen, gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games.

But the 28-year-old should presumably lift off soon — not only has he won the last six U.S. outdoor titles, including the 2016 Trials, he's the outright American record-holder and third-best vaulter of all-time outdoors with a personal-best of 6.06m/19-10.5 from the last U.S. Outdoor Championships final in 2019.

Headed into this year's Trials, Kendricks had vaulted 5.80m or better at three of his five outdoor meets in 2021.

The Oxford, Mississippi, native tied Nilsen and four others for the top mark in Saturday's qualifying with 5.65m/18-6.5.

Kendricks, the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, is vying to make his second Olympic team.

SEE MORE: 2019 Worlds: US's Kendricks wins pole vault gold

Reigning world 800m champion Donavan Brazier looks to make his first Olympic team in Sunday's final (8:28 p.m. ET), needing a top-three finish.

The final will be hotly contested, as the particular distance always is, and the 24-year-old is expected to be challenged by Bryce Hoppel, fourth at the 2019 World Championships; 2021 NCAA champion Isaiah Jewett; 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy; and 2017 World Championships team member Isaiah Harris.

Brazier broke Johnny Gray's 34-year-old American record when he won his world title in 2019, clocking 1:42.34.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native has been a record-breaking machine ever since he began competing. As a junior in high school he broke the state record in 1:48.61, then in his debut collegiate race in 2016 he broke the American junior indoor record in 1:45.92. The following outdoor season he broke the collegiate record in 1:43.55, then turned pro. He finished 19th overall at the 2016 U.S. Trials.

Going into this year's Trials Brazier had yet to run sub-1:45 outdoors with only a single race under his belt from May. He also ran a 1500m in late April at Hayward Field.

Brazier (1:45.00), Brannon Kidder (1:45.06) and Harris (1:45.25) were Friday's top first-round qualifiers. Hoppel (1:46.00), Harris (1:46.16) and Jewett (1:46.18) were Saturday's top semifinal qualifiers.

It's been nearly a half-century since the U.S. won an Olympic gold medal in the men’s 800m. Dave Wottle last captured the title at the 1972 Munich Games.

Others to look out for in a final-packed Monday:

Will Claye , two-time Olympic triple jump silver medalist, in the triple jump final (7:40 p.m. ET), which is notably missing Christian Taylor

, two-time Olympic triple jump silver medalist, in the triple jump final (7:40 p.m. ET), which is notably missing Elle Purrier , American indoor mile record-holder, and Jenny Simpson , 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, in the women's 1500m final (8:05 p.m. ET)

, American indoor mile record-holder, and , 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, in the women's 1500m final (8:05 p.m. ET) And epic battles in the women's 5000m final (8:40 p.m. ET) and first-round heats of the men's 3000m steeplechase (7:29 p.m. ET)

Weather will almost certainly be a factor, especially in the 5000m and steeplechase races, with temperatures expected to reach 94 degrees Fahrenheit around 4 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

SEE MORE: Brazier re-watches record-breaking 800m win from Doha 2019