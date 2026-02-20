Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. three-time Olympic medalist figure skater Evan Bates named Closing Ceremony flag bearer, 'I can't wait to lead the charge'

Three-time Olympic medalist Evan Bates will be flag bearer for Team USA in the Closing Ceremony on Sunday along with Hilary Knight.
After five Olympic Games, U.S. three-time Olympic medalist figure skater Evan Bates has been named as the U.S. flag bearer in the 2026 Milan Cortina Closing Ceremony, along with Olympic gold medalist hockey player Hilary Knight. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

