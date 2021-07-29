U.S. shooter Kayle Browning takes silver as San Marino takes first-ever medal

Slovakia's Zuzana Stefecekova was nearly perfect after some early misses to win gold, U.S. shooter Kayle Browning hit 19 straight shots on her way to silver, and Alessandra Perilli won the first medal ever for the tiny country of San Marino in women's trap shooting on Thursday.

Stefecekova, the silver medalist in 2012 and 2016, missed four of her 15 targets but only three of her remaining 35.

Browning missed three of her first four, then embarked on her 19-shot streak. After two more misses, she hit 14 of her next 15 to reach the final two ahead of Perilli, who departed after hitting 29 of 40.

The last shooters standing entered their final 10-shot showdown tied at 34. Browning hit eight of her last 10 to end up with 42, but the Slovakian hit nine in the same span for a winning total of 43.

With a population of 34,467, San Marino is the least-populous country to win an Olympic medal. The country is completely surrounded by Italy near the coastal city of Rimini on the Adriatic coast.

The men's event ended with an all-Czech shootout, with Jiri Liptak edging countryman David Kostelecky 7-6 after each shooter hit 43 targets, coincidentally as many as Stefecekova hit to win gold. Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley took bronze.

