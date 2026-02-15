U.S. men's hockey knocks down Germany, secures bye to quarterfinals
Prev
Next
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Zach Werenski of Team USA celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period during a Group C match with Germany at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 15, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Posted
and last updated
The United States men's hockey team stayed perfect in the Olympic group stage after the squad defeated Germany 5-1 on Sunday.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.