FBI investigating suspicious hunting stand found near Air Force One landing zone in Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The FBI is investigating after the U.S. Secret Service discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight of the Air Force One landing zone in Palm Beach.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the discovery was made prior to the president’s return to West Palm Beach.

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” Patel told Fox News Digital.

USSS spotted a suspicious stand near the AF1 zone in Palm Beach.The FBI is investigating. pic.twitter.com/nMCoVP9mKB — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 19, 2025

“No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

Southern Boulevard, which runs near Palm Beach International Airport and provides access to the president’s private residence, was closed in both directions Saturday afternoon due to the investigation. As of Sunday morning, the road remained shut down to traffic. Motorists are still urged to avoid the area.

Authorities have not released any additional details about what was found or whether any credible threat has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.