What you need to know about the fertilizer ban in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — From June 1 to Sept. 30, you’re going to have to pump the brakes on using fertilizer on your lawn or landscaping. Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties have a ban on any fertilizer containing phosphorus or nitrogen.

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Fertilizer ban in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties

Jordan Skaggs, with Environmental Resources in St. Lucie County said the ban is to help reduce nutrient rich run off during the rainy season, which can cause algae blooms.

Those blooms could disrupt waterways like the Indian River lagoon and St. Lucie River.

"It can shade out beneficial plants to fish and wildlife,” said Skaggs. “At certain densities, harmful algae blooms can release toxins that can affect human health, wildlife health and overall ecosystem health."

Grantly Ricketts, director of University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences St. Lucie County Extension said a good alternative during the ban is using composting for your garden and landscaping.

"It can be like a small trash can,” said Ricketts. “That is the easiest and most practical way or means to add nutrients to your landscape."