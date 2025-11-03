VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is finding out more about how the community is stepping up on the Treasure Coast to help those who lost SNAP benefits from the government shutdown.

The benefits of 3 million Floridians have been frozen for the month of November.

This organization on the Treasure Coast is helping families deal with the loss of SNAP Benefits

On Monday, United Against Poverty of Indian River County handed out vouchers for the Member Share Grocery Program for those impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits.

The grocery store sells products for about one-third the price compared to other stores.

Jane McNulty Snead, Development Director of UAP IRC, said the vouchers total 30 percent of the benefits families would’ve gotten for the month of November.

WPTV spoke to Christina Perry from Vero Beach, who lost her benefits.

“I didn't know how I was going to make it,” said Perry.

Today she received her vouchers for groceries and feels some sense of hope.

“I feel motivated,” said Perry. “And everything's going to be okay.”

The program started today and helped 55 children, 22 seniors and two veterans.

United Against Poverty invites families to get a voucher from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Vero Beach location at 1400 27th Street.