Why did the St. Lucie County Clerk's office website go down for hours?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Clerk and Comptroller's website was down for hours Tuesday, redirecting visitors to another site on Tuesday.

The website was back online by about 1:30 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: St. Lucie County clerk's website goes down for hours

St. Lucie County clerk's website down for hours. What happened?

Clerk and Comptroller Michelle Miller posted a video on social media Tuesday afternoon addressing the outage.

"We want to assure the public that at no time was your personal or confidential information compromised or at risk. The clerk's office does not store sensitive personal information on the public-facing website," Miller said in the social media post.

Miller said the website faced a temporary redirection issue caused by a third-party service provider.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield went to the County Clerk's office in search of answers. That's where we spoke to Jose Clavijo, the agency's IT director.

Clavijo said they received a report just before 8 a.m. that something was wrong with the county clerk's homepage.

"It is the absolute highest priority to get it fixed," Clavijo said. "As soon as I identified it, I said, 'Turn it off,' and then we started the investigation."

WPTV asked the St. Lucie County Clerk's Office if it believed there was any suspicious activity about the incident, such as a hack.

The clerk's office communications team said this wasn't a hack because there wasn't any personal information compromised. The office said resident could still access information and services on the website through direct links, instead of using the homepage.

"The payments are there, you know, property fraud is there, all the services are there. It's just the main page is the issue," Clavijo said.

Clavijo said the office is working to prevent similar issues from happening again.

"As soon as we identify the exact issue, there will be a tremendous remediation," Clavijo said.

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