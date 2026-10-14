Suspected fentanyl supplier linked to overdose death arrested after chase on I-95

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla — A suspected drug trafficker linked to a deadly fentanyl overdose investigation is behind bars after investigators say he fled from detectives, hit a law enforcement vehicle and led authorities on a high-speed chase on I-95 in St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Investigators said the arrest of James Arthur Green, 43, came after a weeks-long narcotics investigation that also uncovered a suspected connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Special Investigations Division conducted multiple undercover purchases of drugs, gathering evidence during those operations that identified Green as the suspected supplier of fentanyl to a person who later died from an overdose.

On Oct. 13, detectives used the deceased victim's cellphone during another controlled narcotics operation and placed an order for fentanyl. Investigators said Green returned to the victim's residence, delivered about two grams of fentanyl and sent a photograph showing where he left the drugs.

Later that day, detectives conducted a separate undercover operation in which Green allegedly participated in a transaction involving about two ounces of fentanyl and one pound of methamphetamine.

When detectives attempted to arrest him, Green fled, allegedly hitting a sheriff's office vehicle and fleeing onto southbound I-95.

Authorities said the pursuit reached speeds of approximately 115 mph. During the chase, detectives reported seeing Green throw suspected narcotics and a cellphone out of his vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Martin County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit as it entered Martin County. Troopers deployed stop sticks before performing a PIT maneuver near Kanner Highway, bringing the chase to an end.

Investigators recovered the one pound of methamphetamine and two ounces of fentanyl associated with the controlled purchase, along with an additional 22 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of crack cocaine and one gram of fentanyl.

As part of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigation, Green faces charges including trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of cocaine, four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The Florida Highway Patrol also charged Green with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, two counts of fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, dangerous excessive speeding and resisting an officer without violence.

According to the sheriff's office, Green was already out on bond in an unrelated Miami-Dade County case at the time of his arrest. He now is held in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

The fatal overdose investigation remains active.