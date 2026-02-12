St. Lucie County tied to $8M organized cargo theft ring resulting in 6 arrests

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is one of six Florida counties impacted by a large-scale organized cargo theft operation, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday.

An investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Orlando Police Department and the Office of Statewide Prosecution led to the arrests of six defendants accused of stealing nearly $8 million in cargo across Orange, Broward, Polk, Osceola, Volusia and St. Lucie counties. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office was also involved in the investigation.

The thefts began in May 2023, and involved unattended semi-trailers. Uthmeier said the stolen items included electronics, HVAC equipment, food products, alcoholic beverages and other goods.

Investigators determined the defendants were part of an organized theft ring that stole vehicles and cargo, disabled GPS tracking systems, and transported the stolen goods to South Florida for resale.

Authorities said 51 motor vehicles and 28 cargo shipments were stolen between May 2023 and March 2025.

All six defendants are currently in custody and face a combined maximum sentence of 300 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

“This case highlights the strength of Florida’s law enforcement partnerships and our shared commitment to protecting Florida’s communities and economy,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to work closely with the Attorney General’s Office and our local partners to ensure that organized theft rings are identified, dismantled, and held fully accountable under the law.”