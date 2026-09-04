St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responding to bomb threat at Fort Pierce Central High School

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said its Bomb Team is responding to a reported bomb threat at Fort Pierce Central High School.

Deputies and emergency personnel are actively working to assess the situation, secure the area, and determine the appropriate response. Specialized resources have been requested to assist with the evaluation and investigation.

The area around Fort Pierce Central High School has been secured and evacuated while personnel conduct their assessment, the sheriff's office said.

Lydia Martin of St. Lucie County Public Schools told WPTV parents were notified of the threat. A second message will be sent to parents confirming the school has been cleared by law enforcement. Students are being released from school since it is close to dismissal, buses will be departing shortly and after school activities will resume as planned, Martin said

At this time, the Sheriff's Office is asking the public to:

• Avoid the affected area.

• Follow all instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

• Do not approach or handle any suspicious items.

• Report any additional concerns or suspicious activity by calling 911.

Because the response remains active, the Sheriff's Office said specific details regarding the investigation cannot be released at this time.

"Our priority is protecting the safety of the public, our personnel, and those in the affected area," the Sheriff's Office said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is committed to providing timely, accurate information as it becomes available. For verified updates, the Sheriff's Office directs the public to its official channels, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and its official website at www.stluciesheriff.com.

Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.