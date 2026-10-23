St. Lucie County Partners with Treasure Coast Food Bank for community food drive

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is partnering with the Treasure Coast Food Bank for a county-wide food drive Oct. 26 through Nov. 20.

Several St. Lucie County facilities will serve as donation drop-off sites for residents who want to donate shelf-stable food.

The food bank’s most-needed items include canned vegetables and fruit, soups and stews, rice and grains, pasta and pasta sauce, tuna, peanut butter and jelly, cereal and snacks such as granola bars, crackers and nuts.

St. Lucie County donation sites include the following locations:



Dorothy J. Conrad Building, 1664 S.E. Walton Road, Port St. Lucie, Fla. 34952

Roger Poitras County Admin Building, 2300 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce, Fla. 34982 ( Use the north entrance on S. 25th Street or the west entrance on S. 23rd Street)

Susan Broom Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34950

Lakewood Park Branch Library, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34951

Paula A. Lewis Branch Library, 2950 S.W. Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Fla. 34953

Morningside Branch Library, 2410 S.E. Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Fla. 34952

UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, 8400 Picos Road, Suite 101, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34945

The county said donations will support families in need in St. Lucie County through the Treasure Coast Food Bank.